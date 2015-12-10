Planned Parenthood suspect in court
Robert Lewis Dear, 57, accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month, attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado...more
A deputy tries to calm Robert Lewis Dear as he spoke out at his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. The disturbance, as prosecutors formally presented...more
Robert Lewis Dear attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Dear has been held without bond since surrendering to police at the end of a five-hour...more
Robert Lewis Dear looks at his defense attorney Dan King during his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. "I�m guilty, there�s no trial. I'm a warrior for the...more
Robert Lewis Dear attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. Addressing the judge, defense attorney Dan King raised the issue of Dear's mental...more
Planned Parenthood shooting survivor Ketanya Craion, (2ndR) is escorted from a courtroom, following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Craion was hiding in an exam room with others...more
Judge Gilbert Martinez presides over the hearing for Robert Lewis Dear at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool
Leonte Chandler (C) leaves court following the filing of charges against Robert Lewis Dear Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 9, 2015. Chandler is the brother of shooting victim Ke'Arre Stewart. REUTERS/Mark Reis/Pool
Robert Lewis Dear (R) appears in court with public defender Dan King by video link from jail in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 30, 2015. Several media outlets, citing law enforcement sources, have reported that Dear uttered the phrase "no more...more
A Colorado Springs Police car is seen parked in the snow with the rear window shot out outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Robert L. Dear is seen in an undated picture released by the Colorado Springs (Colorado) Police Department November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Colorado Springs Police Department/Handout via Reuters
A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Cody McKone and Joseph Sutherland of Colorado Springs place flowers at an intersection near the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
