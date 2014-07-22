Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 21, 2014 | 10:25pm EDT

Plastic bottle boat

A safety ring is seen on a boat, made with plastic bottles, in Nymburk, Czech Republic July 12, 2014. Jan Kara, a 22-year-old student, and Jakub Bures, a 22-year-old car mechanic, built the 10-metre (32.8-feet) long boat from 5000 plastic bottles strapped to a wooden frame. They and two other men plan to pedal from their hometown Nymburk down the river Elbe to Hamburg in Germany to draw attention to an increasing plastic pollution in Europe, they said. REUTERS/Rene Volfik

A safety ring is seen on a boat, made with plastic bottles, in Nymburk, Czech Republic July 12, 2014. Jan Kara, a 22-year-old student, and Jakub Bures, a 22-year-old car mechanic, built the 10-metre (32.8-feet) long boat from 5000 plastic bottles...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
A safety ring is seen on a boat, made with plastic bottles, in Nymburk, Czech Republic July 12, 2014. Jan Kara, a 22-year-old student, and Jakub Bures, a 22-year-old car mechanic, built the 10-metre (32.8-feet) long boat from 5000 plastic bottles strapped to a wooden frame. They and two other men plan to pedal from their hometown Nymburk down the river Elbe to Hamburg in Germany to draw attention to an increasing plastic pollution in Europe, they said. REUTERS/Rene Volfik
Close
1 / 18
(L-R) Jakub Bures, Jan Kara and Jan Holan attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

(L-R) Jakub Bures, Jan Kara and Jan Holan attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
(L-R) Jakub Bures, Jan Kara and Jan Holan attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
2 / 18
Jakub Bures (L) and Jan Holan attach a plastic garden chair to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jakub Bures (L) and Jan Holan attach a plastic garden chair to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures (L) and Jan Holan attach a plastic garden chair to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 18
Jakub Bures' hand is seen in between plastic bottles in a garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jakub Bures' hand is seen in between plastic bottles in a garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures' hand is seen in between plastic bottles in a garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 18
(L-R) Jan Holan, Jakub Bures and Jan Kara attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

(L-R) Jan Holan, Jakub Bures and Jan Kara attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
(L-R) Jan Holan, Jakub Bures and Jan Kara attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
5 / 18
Jakub Bures (front) and Jan Kara arrange sealed plastic bottles into the shape of a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jakub Bures (front) and Jan Kara arrange sealed plastic bottles into the shape of a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures (front) and Jan Kara arrange sealed plastic bottles into the shape of a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
6 / 18
A wrench and strapped plastic bottles are seen in a yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A wrench and strapped plastic bottles are seen in a yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
A wrench and strapped plastic bottles are seen in a yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
7 / 18
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara tie plastic bottles as they build a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara tie plastic bottles as they build a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara tie plastic bottles as they build a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
8 / 18
(L-R) Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

(L-R) Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
(L-R) Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 18
A man (L) fishes as Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man (L) fishes as Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
A man (L) fishes as Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 18
Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik

Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik
Close
11 / 18
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
12 / 18
People wave as Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, during an official launch on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik

People wave as Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, during an official launch on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik

Monday, July 21, 2014
People wave as Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, during an official launch on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik
Close
13 / 18
Jan Kara (R) and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jan Kara (R) and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jan Kara (R) and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
14 / 18
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Holan are seen through a cabin window as they pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Holan are seen through a cabin window as they pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Holan are seen through a cabin window as they pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
15 / 18
A yacht passes by as Jan Kara (R) and Jan Brand pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A yacht passes by as Jan Kara (R) and Jan Brand pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
A yacht passes by as Jan Kara (R) and Jan Brand pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
16 / 18
Jan Kara drinks water from a plastic bottle on his boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jan Kara drinks water from a plastic bottle on his boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jan Kara drinks water from a plastic bottle on his boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 18
Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan sit on their boat, made with plastic bottles, as they wait in a lock chamber on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan sit on their boat, made with plastic bottles, as they wait in a lock chamber on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, July 21, 2014
Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan sit on their boat, made with plastic bottles, as they wait in a lock chamber on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The littlest prince

The littlest prince

Next Slideshows

The littlest prince

The littlest prince

Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to succeed the British throne, celebrates his first birthday.

Jul 21 2014
Mud festival in Korea

Mud festival in Korea

Tourists get dirty at the Boryeong Mud Festival in South Korea.

Jul 18 2014
Life in South Sudan

Life in South Sudan

Daily life for residents of a country wracked with political turmoil and ethnic tension.

Jul 17 2014
The 3D printing revolution

The 3D printing revolution

3D printing specialists say whatever can be designed on a computer can be turned into an object.

Jul 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast