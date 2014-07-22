Plastic bottle boat
A safety ring is seen on a boat, made with plastic bottles, in Nymburk, Czech Republic July 12, 2014. Jan Kara, a 22-year-old student, and Jakub Bures, a 22-year-old car mechanic, built the 10-metre (32.8-feet) long boat from 5000 plastic bottles...more
(L-R) Jakub Bures, Jan Kara and Jan Holan attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures (L) and Jan Holan attach a plastic garden chair to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures' hand is seen in between plastic bottles in a garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
(L-R) Jan Holan, Jakub Bures and Jan Kara attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures (front) and Jan Kara arrange sealed plastic bottles into the shape of a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A wrench and strapped plastic bottles are seen in a yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara tie plastic bottles as they build a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
(L-R) Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man (L) fishes as Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People wave as Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, during an official launch on the Elbe river in Nymburk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rene Volfik
Jan Kara (R) and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Holan are seen through a cabin window as they pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A yacht passes by as Jan Kara (R) and Jan Brand pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jan Kara drinks water from a plastic bottle on his boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan sit on their boat, made with plastic bottles, as they wait in a lock chamber on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Labem July 15, 2014.REUTERS/David W Cerny
