Pictures | Mon Jan 11, 2016 | 9:25pm EST

Playboy Mansion for sale

A general view of the Playboy Mansion during the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The iconic Los Angeles mansion of Hugh Hefner, the founder of the Playboy empire, is being put up for sale for $200 million, Playboy Enterprises said, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Playboy Bunnies pose at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. The Gothic Tudor-style mansion, which has an area of nearly 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and boasts 29 rooms, sits amid five acres in Holmby Hills west of the city. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Playboy Bunnies pose for a selfie at the premiere of "The Transporter Refueled" at Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Floats are seen in the grotto, a natural stone, heated pool with an underwater passage to the outside pool, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. In addition to amenities such as a tennis court and a free-form swimming pool, the estate is home to the infamous Playboy grotto, which over the years served as the setting for some of Hefner's most lavish, hedonistic parties. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, February 10, 2011
A shower in the pool area of the Playboy Mansion is seen in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. Representatives did not specifically say why the company had the decided to sell the property, which was built in 1927 and purchased by Playboy in 1971 for a reported $1.1 million, a figure property agents said was the largest real estate transaction in Los Angeles history at that time.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, February 10, 2011
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, February 10, 2011
A woman walks past the outside pool at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, February 10, 2011
A view of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles,California February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, February 10, 2011
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles February 22, 2006. The mansion, in which Hefner still lives, also has a zoo license REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
