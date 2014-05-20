Playing against the odds
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, watches an amateur match at Colorado field where his own team plays their league matches in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but in 1996 he injured his left leg in a motorcycle accident and the following year the limb was amputated. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks on crutches past team mate Betinho before an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer again with friends, and now he is the goalkeeper for Moleque Travesso amateur soccer club. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, blocks a shot by a rival player from Eai do Sape club during an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. With Brazil about to host the World Cup, and soccer fever taking over the country, Toledo continues to play and thrill fans with his ability 18 years after his accident. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands in position near his crutches during an amateur soccer match at Reboucas soccer field in Sao Paulo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alexandre Toledo, 36, holds up a photo of himself, taken when he played in a second division professional team, before playing an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, dresses before a match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, walks with his son Gu, 4, toward the field to play in an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses with his team before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, lays down his crutches before an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (green), 36, stops a shot by a rival player (blue) of the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, rests during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo (C, No. 1), 36, says a prayer with his son Gu, 4, and team mates before playing in an amateur match at Colorado field in Sao Paulo March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, ties his four-year-old son Gu's shoe laces at the end of an amateur soccer match against Eai do Sape at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, stands ready to block a shot by his son Gu, 4, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to kick a ball as his son Gu, 4, stands in goal, after an amateur match at Corinthians field in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, poses for a photo before playing in an amateur match in Sao Paulo April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
