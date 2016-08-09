Edition:
United States
Tue Aug 9, 2016

Playing beach volleyball in a hijab

Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete. Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy, 19, competing in her first Olympics, has achieved widespread internet fame for wearing a hijab against bikini-clad opponents. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
After Tuesday's match against Italy, which Egypt lost 21-10 21-13, Elghobashy looked visibly frustrated by the media attention as she told Reuters she had worn a hijab for 10 years and felt completely comfortable in the outfit. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
After Tuesday's match against Italy, which Egypt lost 21-10 21-13, Elghobashy looked visibly frustrated by the media attention as she told Reuters she had worn a hijab for 10 years and felt completely comfortable in the outfit. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
"We were very proud to play in front of such a great crowd," Elghobashy said through a translator. "I wear a hijab because I am a Muslim but it doesn't stop me feeling a part of this game." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
"We were very proud to play in front of such a great crowd," Elghobashy said through a translator. "I wear a hijab because I am a Muslim but it doesn't stop me feeling a part of this game." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Doaa Elghobashy reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Laura Giombini of Italy compete. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Laura Giombini of Italy compete. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Laura Giombini of Italy compete. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Laura Giombini of Italy compete. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Nada Meawad of Egypt react. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Nada Meawad of Egypt react. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt takes a selfie. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt takes a selfie. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt reacts. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt reacts. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
