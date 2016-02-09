Playing with food
A participant is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy February 7, 2016. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as thousands of people...more
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colorful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Revelers kiss each other while lying in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A man has an egg smashed on his head to raise money for charity during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A reveler drinks wine during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play in a inflatable pool filled with smashed watermelons to cool off, at an amusement park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Revelers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Revelers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on Mallorca, Spain September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Faculty of medicine first-year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids, flour and eggs as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honor of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada,...more
People fight during a traditional food fight between the two districts of Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany July 27, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Revelers are covered in tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
