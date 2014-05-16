Playmate of the Year
Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. Kennedy, the 55th Playmate of the Year, also received $100,000 in prize money,...more
Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. Kennedy, the 55th Playmate of the Year, also received $100,000 in prize money, an Oris Artelier Date Diamonds watch and a one-year lease on a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. The playmate was born in Berlin and speaks German and French, according to her website. Summers, who's pursuing her...more
Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. The playmate was born in Berlin and speaks German and French, according to her website. Summers, who's pursuing her medical degree with plans to become a plastic surgeon, was thrilled with the honor. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15,...more
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers speaks after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers speaks after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner (C), son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun (center L), the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates after a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los...more
Cooper Hefner (C), son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun (center L), the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates after a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, pose at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, pose at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers reacts after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year while Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, looks on at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers reacts after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year while Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, looks on at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playmate of the Year during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playmate of the Year during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.
Cannes opening ceremony
On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.
Chanel cruise collection
Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres
Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.