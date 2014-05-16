Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 16, 2014 | 9:50am EDT

Playmate of the Year

<p>Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. Kennedy, the 55th Playmate of the Year, also received $100,000 in prize money, an Oris Artelier Date Diamonds watch and a one-year lease on a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. Kennedy, the 55th Playmate of the Year, also received $100,000 in prize money,...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. Kennedy, the 55th Playmate of the Year, also received $100,000 in prize money, an Oris Artelier Date Diamonds watch and a one-year lease on a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 10
<p>Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. The playmate was born in Berlin and speaks German and French, according to her website. Summers, who's pursuing her medical degree with plans to become a plastic surgeon, was thrilled with the honor. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. The playmate was born in Berlin and speaks German and French, according to her website. Summers, who's pursuing her...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. The playmate was born in Berlin and speaks German and French, according to her website. Summers, who's pursuing her medical degree with plans to become a plastic surgeon, was thrilled with the honor. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 10
<p>Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 16, 2014

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner speaks with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 10
<p>Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15,...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 10
<p>Kennedy Summers speaks after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Kennedy Summers speaks after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 16, 2014

Kennedy Summers speaks after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
5 / 10
<p>Cooper Hefner (C), son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun (center L), the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates after a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cooper Hefner (C), son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun (center L), the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates after a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los...more

Friday, May 16, 2014

Cooper Hefner (C), son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses between Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun (center L), the 2013 Playmate of the Year, along with other playmates after a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
6 / 10
<p>Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, pose at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, pose at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 16, 2014

Kennedy Summers and Raquel Pomplun, the 2013 Playmate of the Year, pose at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 10
<p>Kennedy Summers reacts after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year while Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, looks on at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Kennedy Summers reacts after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year while Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, looks on at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 16, 2014

Kennedy Summers reacts after being named the 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year while Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, looks on at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
8 / 10
<p>Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 16, 2014

Kennedy Summers poses next to a Mini John Cooper Works Roadster at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 10
<p>Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playmate of the Year during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playmate of the Year during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 16, 2014

Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, poses with Kennedy Summers, 27, the 2014 Playmate of the Year during a luncheon on the garden grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show

Curtain falls on Palm Springs show

Next Slideshows

Curtain falls on Palm Springs show

Curtain falls on Palm Springs show

The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.

May 15 2014
Cannes opening ceremony

Cannes opening ceremony

On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.

May 14 2014
Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.

May 13 2014
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.

May 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast