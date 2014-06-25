Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 25, 2014 | 12:25pm EDT

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the opening of his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the opening of his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Balloon Dog (Yellow) during a press preview before the opening of his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A security guard stands in front of the sculpture Lobster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actual sculpture. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actual sculpture. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man holds a signed plate with the likeness of the sculpture Michael Jackson and Bubbles in front of the actual sculpture. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 20
A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man photographs the sculpture Two Ball 50/50 Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Attendees walk past the sculpture Elephant and the painting Lips. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 20
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man inspects the sculpture Hulk (Organ). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man takes pictures in front of the painting Sandwiches. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 20
A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A security guard warns a woman standing too close to the sculpture Dogpool (Panties). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons (L) poses in front of his creation "Play-Doh" with Scott Rothkopf, the associate director of programs at the Whitney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 20
A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman walks past the sculpture Metallic Venus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 20
A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man inspects the painting Antiquity 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 20
A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman takes photographs of the series Inflatables. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 20
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons poses in front of his creation Moon (Light Pink). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Journalists look at the sculpture Cat on a Clothesline (Aqua). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman photographs the sculpture One Ball Total Equilibrium Tank. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 20
A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman looks at half of the Two Double-Sided Floor Mirrors with Red Phone and Toaster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man looks at the sculpture Balloon Venus (Orange). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 20
A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A man inspects the sculpture Aqualung. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 20
A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman photographs the sculpture Jim Beam - J.B. Turner Train. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 20
Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons speaks during a press preview. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Defending Baghdad

Defending Baghdad

Next Slideshows

Defending Baghdad

Defending Baghdad

Iraq ramps up security in the wake of the Sunni insurgent onslaught.

Jun 25 2014
ISIL in Mosul

ISIL in Mosul

ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.

Jun 25 2014
Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.

Jun 24 2014
Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Three Al Jazeera journalists are jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicts them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies.

Jun 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast