Plight of organ sellers
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, sits outside his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. According to the Kavre District Health Officer Dr Arjun Prasad Sapkota, about 150 villagers from two to...more
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, sits outside his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. According to the Kavre District Health Officer Dr Arjun Prasad Sapkota, about 150 villagers from two to three villages in Kavre district have gone to neighboring India to sell their kidney due to poverty and a lack of awareness in health education. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, lifts his shirt to show the incision scar from the operation, in Kavre September 4, 2012. Bajagai says he had agreed to sell his kidney, but was later cheated by the broker and did not...more
Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, lifts his shirt to show the incision scar from the operation, in Kavre September 4, 2012. Bajagai says he had agreed to sell his kidney, but was later cheated by the broker and did not receive any payment after the operation in India. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, washes his face at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, washes his face at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, shows the incision scar from the operation, at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, shows the incision scar from the operation, at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, takes a break from his work at the side of a road in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Krishna Bahadur Bajagai, 60, who sold his kidney due to poverty, takes a break from his work at the side of a road in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, looks in the mirror as he combs his hair at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Man Bahadur Tamang, 51, who sold his kidney for 64,000 Nepalese rupees ($727) due to poverty, looks in the mirror as he combs his hair at his home in Kavre September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mohammad Khalid (L), Mohammad Ijaz (C) and Liaqat show scars left on their bodies after they sold their kidneys in Bhalwal area of the Sargodha district July 10, 2006. Unlike many parts of the world, including neighbouring India, there is no law in...more
Mohammad Khalid (L), Mohammad Ijaz (C) and Liaqat show scars left on their bodies after they sold their kidneys in Bhalwal area of the Sargodha district July 10, 2006. Unlike many parts of the world, including neighbouring India, there is no law in Pakistan banning the trade in organs. REUTERS/Asim Tanveer
Amjad Ali points to scars left on his body after his kidney was removed in an operation outside his home in Yazman Mandi near Bahawalpur district July 9, 2006. Amjad Ali, a poor villager from the Cholistan Desert in eastern Pakistan, was promised a...more
Amjad Ali points to scars left on his body after his kidney was removed in an operation outside his home in Yazman Mandi near Bahawalpur district July 9, 2006. Amjad Ali, a poor villager from the Cholistan Desert in eastern Pakistan, was promised a job and money in exchange for a kidney. REUTERS/Asim Tanveer
Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman weeps while describing her miseries in Dhaka April 23, 2005. Shefali is desperate for money after she was abandoned by her husband, and has offered to sell one of her eyes. Bangladeshi men have been known to advertise...more
Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman weeps while describing her miseries in Dhaka April 23, 2005. Shefali is desperate for money after she was abandoned by her husband, and has offered to sell one of her eyes. Bangladeshi men have been known to advertise their kidneys for sale to generate cash, but Stefali is the first woman in the country known to advertise an eye. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman
Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman, sits with her daughter Mim inside her slum dwelling in Dhaka April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman
Shefali, a Bangladeshi woman, sits with her daughter Mim inside her slum dwelling in Dhaka April 23, 2005. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman
An actor dressed as a doctor performs mock surgery as he protests against China's organ transplant business during a traditional May Day rally in Prague May 1, 2007. The banner reads: "Stop the organ transplant black market". REUTERS/David W Cerny more
An actor dressed as a doctor performs mock surgery as he protests against China's organ transplant business during a traditional May Day rally in Prague May 1, 2007. The banner reads: "Stop the organ transplant black market". REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man who sold his kidney for a transplant and who wishes to remain unidentified, shows his scar while cooking at his home in a slum area at Tondo, Metro Manila April 29, 2008. The Philippines has banned the sale of organs to foreigners because of a...more
A man who sold his kidney for a transplant and who wishes to remain unidentified, shows his scar while cooking at his home in a slum area at Tondo, Metro Manila April 29, 2008. The Philippines has banned the sale of organs to foreigners because of a surge in illegal trade of kidneys and other organs taken from the poor, health secretary Francisco Duque said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Filipino who brokers the sale of kidney organs, Dalmacio Zeta (C), gestures during an interview outside his shanty in Manila September 2, 1999. A Philippine Senate panel said Japanese nationals are the main buyers of kidney organs sold by poor...more
A Filipino who brokers the sale of kidney organs, Dalmacio Zeta (C), gestures during an interview outside his shanty in Manila September 2, 1999. A Philippine Senate panel said Japanese nationals are the main buyers of kidney organs sold by poor Filipinos. Flanking Zeta are two of his Filipino clients who sold their kidney organs last year. A Manila television report said Filipinos desperately in need of money sell their kidneys at rates ranging from 70,000 to 100,000 pesos ($1,770 to $2,520) each. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Next Slideshows
Burning Man
Strange sights in the middle of the Nevada desert.
Protesting the DNC
Demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention.
Michelle Obama, First Lady
A look at the world of First Lady Michelle Obama.
Wildfires rage in Spain
Thousands have fled a wildfire near Spain's Costa del Sol.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.