Plight of the orangutan
A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province in this handout photo taken on October 14, 2015 and...more
Orangutans look on in a cage at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A male orangutan kept as a pet protects himself with sack at the owner's home in the village of Korek, in Kubu Raya, Indonesia, West Kalimantan province, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
Local and government conservationists remove a rescued female orangutan who was found isolated in an palm oil plantation in Batang Serangan district, Langkat, North Sumatra, Indonesia province September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
A Thai veterinarian takes a picture of a 2-year-old orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A wildlife officer stands next to orangutans in a cage before a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A baby orangutan lies in a plastic crate, after it was seized from a wildlife trafficking syndicate, at a police office in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia November 9, 2015. REUTERS/FB Anggoro/Antara Foto
A hand of orangutan in a cage is pictured at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Orangutans walk as haze shrouds Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation camp in Nyaru Menteng, Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rosa Panggabean/Antara Foto
Local and government conservationists remove a rescued female orangutan who was found isolated in an palm oil plantation in Batang Serangan district, Langkat, North Sumatra province, Indonesia September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
Visitors look at a Sumatran orangutan at the Moscow Zoo, Russia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A female orangutan gets into a cage after being rescued from a resident's home in Pasuruan, East Java, Indonesia July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Two baby orangutans are cared for at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A chained orangutan who is kept as a pet, holds a plate of food at the owner's home in the village of Korek, in Kubu Raya, Indonesia West Kalimantan province, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto
Thai veterinarians collect the fingerprints of an orangutan during a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi Thailand, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An orangutan is carried on a stretcher by Thai veterinarians and wildlife officers to a cage after a health examination at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), lies on the floor as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province, Indonesia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William
The hand of an Orangutan named Hang Lipo, aged 1 year and 6 months, is seen as blood samples are taken from him by Orangutan Island staff at a blood collection centre at the Bukit Merah island foundation in Perak, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of...more
An eye tracking equipment is put on captive bred Sumatran orangutan "Tsunami" at Malaysia's National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
An orangutan look out from inside a cage during preparations for the apes' repatriation to Indonesia at Kao Pratubchang Conservation Centre in Ratchaburi, Thailand, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
