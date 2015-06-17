Edition:
Plight of the Rohingya

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2013
An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2012
Soldiers patrol through a neighborhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2012
Hla Hla Myint, a victim of recent violence with a gunshot wound to the head, rests in a bed at a hospital in Kyuktaw township October 25, 2012. Hundreds of homes burned and gunfire rang out as sectarian violence raged between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
A man talks to his son, who was injured in the recent sectarian violence, as he is treated at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2012
Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2013
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2013
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat eats a snack at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers place coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, into a grave for burial after a funeral ceremony at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A Rohingya child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, is measured and weighed at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A migrant who arrived today by boat, part of a group of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, receives medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Discarded clothes are seen inside a hold of a fishing boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, seen at a port in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat cries while speaking on a mobile phone with a relative in Malaysia, at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat cries while playing in a pile of clothes at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Abdhulami (C), 22, who was released from a human trafficking boat, points at pictures of people he recognizes from the boat as he rests at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat plays inside a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants who arrived in Indonesia by boat receive medical assistance at an aid station in Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A migrant who arrived in Indonesia by boat with Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, receives assistance from friends to drink water, at Kuala Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother (R) and her child, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat are seen through the window of an abandoned building as they wait in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refugee camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
