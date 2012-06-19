Edition:
Plight of the Rohingyas

<p>An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>Ethnic Rakhine people get water from a firefighter truck to extinguish fire set to their houses during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A Rohingya woman looks out from inside her home at a village with a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Ethnic Rakhine men hold homemade weapons as they walk in front of a house that was burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>A girl walks at the site of her house, which was burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>People look at a body found in a drain canal after days of violence between Muslim Rohingyas and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>People eat food distributed at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A man walks though a burnt Rohingya village during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>An ethnic Rakhine woman carries her belongings and a sharpened bamboo stick for protection during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>Rohingya men are seen among houses set on fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A woman holds her child at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Local residents clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>An Ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>People sit at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for people displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Policemen stand guard as firemen work to extinguish fire during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

<p>People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced during the recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A girl leans on a well at a neighbourhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims people rest by the road with their belongings as they move from their village after recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Soldiers patrol through a neighbourhood that was burnt during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Rohingya women stand and squat in front of tents at a camp for those displaced by recent violence, outside Sittwe, Myanmar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>A man sits at the site of his house, which was burned down during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Injured people are treated in Sittwe General Hospital in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rescue workers clean debris from a neighborhood that was burnt in recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>People pass the time at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Volunteers distribute food at a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A man walks amidst the ruins of houses burned during recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Ethnic Rakhine Buddhists pass time in a Buddhist monastery used as a collective shelter for those displaced by recent violence in Sittwe, Myanmar, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

