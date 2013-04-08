Plight of the Roma

Ethnic Roma people are seen in Craica slum at Romania's northern town of Baia Mare, 550 km (341 miles) northwest of Bucharest, June 18, 2012. Roma is a term for various groups who have migrated across Europe for centuries and are now the biggest ethnic minority in the European Union, most of them from countries like Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. There are an estimated 10 million across Europe and one in five lives in Romania. The vast majority live on the margins of society in abject poverty, which makes them easy targets in troubled times, and pro-democracy groups say post-communist governments in the region have not done enough to improve their plight. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel