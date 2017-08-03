Plight of the Yazidi

Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. At least 9,900 of Iraq's Yazidis were killed or kidnapped in just days in the Islamic State attack in 2014, according to a study documenting the number...more

Yazidis attend a commemoration of the third anniversary of the Yazidi genocide in Sinjar region. At least 9,900 of Iraq's Yazidis were killed or kidnapped in just days in the Islamic State attack in 2014, according to a study documenting the number of Yazidis affected which could be used as evidence in any trial for genocide. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

