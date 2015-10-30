Edition:
Plucked from the Aegean Sea

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. There were no casualties amongst the refugees who were traveling on the catamaran, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran, October 30, 2015. The death toll from drownings at sea has mounted recently as weather in the Aegean has taken a turn for the worse, turning wind-whipped sea corridors into deadly passages for thousands of refugees crossing from Turkey to Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A volunteer lifeguard carries a baby, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee woman hangs on a rope, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee hands over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A boy cries out for help, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Refugees struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

