Plucked from the Mediterranean
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 29, 2017. The Golfo Azzurro, a humanitarian...more
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help migrants during a search and rescue operation. They were found drifting in a wooden boat without power about 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the coast of Sabratha, the most frequently used departure point...more
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. "The migrants kissed and hugged their rescuers and sang songs" after they were brought to safety, said Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis, who is onboard the Golfo...more
Kalifa Kujabi, 17, from Gambia, is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB during a search and rescue operation north. "My brother back home convinced me to make the trip," said Kalifa, 17, after the rescue. He said he played for...more
Migrants are seen onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers ferry migrants in their RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A search and rescue Spanish air force aircraft flies overhead an overcrowded wooden vessel drifting in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat reacts during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants overcrowd a wooden vessel during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Over 400 migrants are seen overcrowding a wooden vessel drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescuers help a migrant to board their RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant is helped by Proactive Open Arms rescuer to board a RHIB. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants overcrowding a wooden vessel call for help to rescuers. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
