Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2012 | 9:20am EDT

Plus-size beauty pageant

<p>Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 80 kilograms (176 pounds). REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants...more

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 80 kilograms (176 pounds). REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 15
<p>Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 15
<p>Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 15
<p>Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 15
<p>Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 15
<p>A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 15
<p>Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 15
<p>A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
10 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 15
<p>A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 15
<p>Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 15
<p>Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
14 / 15
<p>Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Rio+20 indigenous village

Rio+20 indigenous village

Next Slideshows

Rio+20 indigenous village

Rio+20 indigenous village

Indigenous tribes build a traditional village outside the "Rio +20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

Jun 18 2012
Kate goes to camp

Kate goes to camp

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Expanding Horizons" Primary School Project, that aims to transform young people's lives through outdoor education.

Jun 18 2012
Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks over Niagara Falls.

Jun 15 2012
Father's Day in Prison

Father's Day in Prison

During the annual Father's Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in San Quentin state prison.

Jun 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast