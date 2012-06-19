Plus-size beauty pageant
Israeli Nofar Peretz, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, takes a picture of herself backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. Sixteen women competed in the annual beauty pageant, which requires contestants to weigh over 80 kilograms (176 pounds). REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, looks in the mirror backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Nofar Peretz (R), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, uses a hair dryer to blow air up the skirt of fellow contestant as they sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Miri Arbiv (C), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, stands backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Miri Arbiv (L), a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, is hugged by a fellow contestant as they stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sits backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis Sapir Marziano (L) and Nofar Peretz (C), both contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, watch backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walk across the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women walks to the front of the stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand on stage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women stand backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A photographer takes a picture of Israeli Rotem Harel, a contestant in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women, backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Contestants in an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women sit backstage in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Vered Fischer R) reacts after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Vered Fischer (front R) is congratulated after winning an annual beauty pageant for plus-size women in the southern city of Beersheba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
