Plus size summer fashion
A model presents a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model prepares backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models smile as they prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The legs of a model tattooed with hearts as she prepares backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model looks at shoes backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model walks the runway during a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
World's largest Elvis festival
Over 120 Elvis tribute artists, and 30,000 visitors converge on the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Ontario, Canada.
Newport marks electric Dylan
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, his first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional...
Celebrity racist rants
Hulk Hogan is the latest celebrity to be caught using racist slurs to describe African Americans.
Celebrity breakups of 2015
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.