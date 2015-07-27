Edition:
Mon Jul 27, 2015

Plus size summer fashion

A model presents a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A model prepares backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A model presents a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Models smile as they prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
The legs of a model tattooed with hearts as she prepares backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Models present a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A model looks at shoes backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A model presents a creation during the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Models prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A model walks the runway during a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A model takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Models prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
