Pictures | Mon Aug 15, 2016 | 2:26pm EDT

Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Pedestrians walk by a warning sign for "Pokemon GO" players in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Trisha Robertson and her son Dylan from Clifton, Virginia, play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go"in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
People play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A child reacts as he plays "Pokemon GO" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
People play "Pokemon Go" in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
People show their "Pokemon GO" catches of the day on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
