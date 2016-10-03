Poland plans total ban on abortion

Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has put forward the proposal - from a group called Ordo Iuris - for debate in...more

Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has put forward the proposal - from a group called Ordo Iuris - for debate in parliament. Critics of the new rules say PiS may back them for fear of angering the church in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Close