Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 3, 2016 | 1:10pm EDT

Poland plans total ban on abortion

A woman looks on as she takes part in an abortion rights campaigners' demonstration "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Thousands of Poles dressed in black marched through city streets in Poland, closing down government offices, restaurants and other businesses in protest against a petition for a total ban on abortion. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman looks on as she takes part in an abortion rights campaigners' demonstration "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Thousands of Poles dressed in black marched through city streets in Poland, closing down government...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A woman looks on as she takes part in an abortion rights campaigners' demonstration "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Thousands of Poles dressed in black marched through city streets in Poland, closing down government offices, restaurants and other businesses in protest against a petition for a total ban on abortion. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 15
Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has put forward the proposal - from a group called Ordo Iuris - for debate in parliament. Critics of the new rules say PiS may back them for fear of angering the church in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has put forward the proposal - from a group called Ordo Iuris - for debate in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has put forward the proposal - from a group called Ordo Iuris - for debate in parliament. Critics of the new rules say PiS may back them for fear of angering the church in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Women gesture as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's already restrictive laws only allow abortion in the case of rape, incest, a threat to a pregnant woman's health, or when the baby is likely to be permanently handicapped. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Women gesture as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's already restrictive laws only allow abortion in the case of rape, incest,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Women gesture as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's already restrictive laws only allow abortion in the case of rape, incest, a threat to a pregnant woman's health, or when the baby is likely to be permanently handicapped. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 15
People gather as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Women and doctors could face prison if convicted of causing what the proposed rules call "death of a conceived child", and critics say doctors would be discouraged from doing prenatal testing, particularly if that carried the risk of miscarriage. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Women and doctors could face prison if convicted of causing what the proposed rules call "death of a conceived child", and critics say doctors would be...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
People gather as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Women and doctors could face prison if convicted of causing what the proposed rules call "death of a conceived child", and critics say doctors would be discouraged from doing prenatal testing, particularly if that carried the risk of miscarriage. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
4 / 15
A woman looks on as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman looks on as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman looks on as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 15
Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Thousands of people gather during a protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
A woman holds a placard to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman holds a placard to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman holds a placard to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 15
People gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
People gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Palace of Culture in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 15
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 15
Women hold placards as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. The placards read: "I want to have a choice!" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Women hold placards as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. The placards read: "I want to have a choice!" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Women hold placards as they take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. The placards read: "I want to have a choice!" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 15
People take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
People take part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 15
A woman whistles and holds placard with words "In the name of mother and daughter" as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman whistles and holds placard with words "In the name of mother and daughter" as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper...more

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman whistles and holds placard with words "In the name of mother and daughter" as people gather to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 15
A demonstrator displays a hanger to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A demonstrator displays a hanger to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A demonstrator displays a hanger to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
13 / 15
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in a "Black Protest" in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
14 / 15
Women hold a banner reading "My body my rights" to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of European institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Women hold a banner reading "My body my rights" to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of European institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Women hold a banner reading "My body my rights" to protest against a proposed parliament bill to completely ban abortion in Poland, in front of European institutions in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Next Slideshows

Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Government forces launch fierce air strikes and a ground assault on Syria's biggest city.

Oct 03 2016
Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombia's government and Marxist FARC guerrillas scramble to revive a plan to end their 52-year war after voters rejected the peace deal as too lenient on the...

Oct 03 2016
Stampede during protests in Ethiopia

Stampede during protests in Ethiopia

More than 50 people were killed in a stampede in Ethiopia that was triggered when police used teargas and shot in the air to disperse anti-government protesters...

Oct 03 2016
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the month of September.

Sep 30 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast