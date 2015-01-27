Police clash with Maasai protesters

A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least seven people were injured in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters from the Maasai...more

A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least seven people were injured in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters from the Maasai ethnic group who accuse a local governor of corrupt handling of tourism funds from the Maasai Mara game reserve, the Kenya Red Cross said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close