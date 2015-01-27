Police clash with Maasai protesters
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least seven people were injured in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters from the Maasai...more
Riot policemen disperse residents during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents chant slogans during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident is seen shot and injured during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman attempts to block residents chanting slogans during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Demonstrators run in a cloud of teargas after riot policemen dispersed them during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen run to take cover after dispersing residents during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman fires a teargas canister to disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman throws a teargas canister to disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents carry a man shot and injured during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A resident attempts to assist a man shot and injured during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An elderly woman is assisted after riot policemen fired teargas canisters to disperse protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen disperse residents during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Maasai demonstrators hide amidst a cloud of teargas after riot policemen dispersed them during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz
Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
Sled dog derby
Handlers and their dog packs are off the races in Europe.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.