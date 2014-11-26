Police clear Hong Kong camp
A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters while police clear a protest site at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Police take control of the barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters (bottom) before demolishing them at a protest site on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A protester is detained by the police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester (L) shouts at the police as Joshua Wong (2nd L) and Lester Shum (R), both student leaders, hold back another protester behind a barricade at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Policemen walk along an empty Nathan Road after taking down tents and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, chants slogans behind a barricade as she faces a line of policemen on Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014. Chinese...more
Policemen with batons confront pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A protester is detained by policemen during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters carry soft pads with the Chinese characters "conscience" to protect themselves as police clear Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.
Workers sweep Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district, after police cleared a protest site which has occupied the street for weeks, in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester brings down a litter bin to block the advance of police clearing Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
Workers representing bailiffs try to demolish a barricade on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A secondary school student is seen wearing protective gear during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.
A policeman receives medical treatment from his colleague inside a police vehicle during a confrontation with protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear it under a court injunction, at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 25, 2014.
A protester receives treatment after being sprayed by "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Protesters protect themselves from being sprayed with "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester is detained by police after confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
A protester reacts as he is pushed by a policeman during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Protesters set a barricade to prevent policemen from advancing, during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Ukraine's conflict zone
Shelling in eastern Ukraine continues, threatening a ceasefire signed in September.
Ferguson grand jury evidence photos
Some of the evidence presented to the grand jury in the August 9 police shooting of Michael Brown.
Day after in Ferguson
Residents view the damage after a night of riots following the grand jury announcement.
Rage for Michael Brown
Protests erupt across America after a grand jury clears a policeman in the fatal shooting of a black teen.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.