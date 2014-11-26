Edition:
Wed Nov 26, 2014 | 1:55pm EST

Police clear Hong Kong camp

A riot police shouts at pro-democracy protesters while police clear a protest site at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Police take control of the barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters (bottom) before demolishing them at a protest site on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A protester is detained by the police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A pro-democracy protester (L) shouts at the police as Joshua Wong (2nd L) and Lester Shum (R), both student leaders, hold back another protester behind a barricade at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Policemen walk along an empty Nathan Road after taking down tents and barricades set up by pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central movement, chants slogans behind a barricade as she faces a line of policemen on Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014. Chinese characters on top of the banner read: "Revolution must win".

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Policemen with batons confront pro-democracy protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A protester is detained by policemen during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters carry soft pads with the Chinese characters "conscience" to protect themselves as police clear Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Workers sweep Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district, after police cleared a protest site which has occupied the street for weeks, in Hong Kong, November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A pro-democracy protester brings down a litter bin to block the advance of police clearing Nathan Road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Workers representing bailiffs try to demolish a barricade on Nathan Road at Mong Kok district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A secondary school student is seen wearing protective gear during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A policeman receives medical treatment from his colleague inside a police vehicle during a confrontation with protesters at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 26, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear it under a court injunction, at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester receives treatment after being sprayed by "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters protect themselves from being sprayed with "tear spray" during a confrontation with riot police at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A pro-democracy protester is detained by police after confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester reacts as he is pushed by a policeman during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters set a barricade to prevent policemen from advancing, during a confrontation on Portland Street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
