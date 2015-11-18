Police close in on Paris attackers
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. ...more
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) and forensic experts are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's...more
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police stand in front of the door of the Eglise Neuve church as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky...more
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Masked French judicial police unit members walk at the scene of the raid in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces evacuate family members from the building where police raided an apartment in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
Members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen at the scene during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French soldiers secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the...more
Members of special French RAID forces are seen at a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of special French RAID forces with a police dog and French riot police (CRS) secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French...more
French medical rescue workers evacuate an injured member of police forces during an operation at the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital....more
French police enter the Eglise Neuve church after they smashed the door as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital....more
French riot police (CRS) secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French soldiers secure the area after shots were exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French spolice stop and search a local resident as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann ...more
Next Slideshows
Bomb downed Russian plane
Islamic State's magazine posts a photo of what it says was the improvised bomb that brought down the Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in October.
Bye bye Bobby
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal bows out of the presidential race.
Solidarity at England vs. France match
English soccer fans roar out the French national anthem in solidarity at a friendly match just days after the Paris attacks.
Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled
A friendly soccer game between is called off less than two hours before its start in Hanover.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.