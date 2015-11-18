Edition:
Police close in on Paris attackers

A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) and forensic experts are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police stand in front of the door of the Eglise Neuve church as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Masked French judicial police unit members walk at the scene of the raid in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces evacuate family members from the building where police raided an apartment in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Members of French special police forces of Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen at the scene during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French soldiers secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Members of French special police forces of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are seen near a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Members of special French RAID forces are seen at a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Members of special French RAID forces with a police dog and French riot police (CRS) secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French medical rescue workers evacuate an injured member of police forces during an operation at the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police enter the Eglise Neuve church after they smashed the door as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French riot police (CRS) secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French soldiers secure the area after shots were exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French spolice stop and search a local resident as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
