Police fire at striking workers
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway...more
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Aurora shooting: Looking back
Prosecutors will outline their murder case against James Holmes in a preliminary hearing that is expected to last a week. The 25-year-old is charged with...
Inside the White House
A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.
Streets of Aleppo
Life on the deadly streets of Syria's largest city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.