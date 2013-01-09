Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 9, 2013 | 1:20pm EST

Police fire at striking workers

<p>Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway...more

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at hundreds of striking farm workers who blocked a highway in the grape-growing Western Cape on Wednesday, the first clashes of a year likely to be marked by fractious labour relations. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
1 / 18
<p>Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Striking farm workers march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
2 / 18
<p>Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police officers patrol past vineyards during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
3 / 18
<p>Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters flee as police open fire during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
4 / 18
<p>Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police fire on demonstrators during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 18
<p>Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters throw stones at the police during a farm workers strike at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
6 / 18
<p>A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
7 / 18
<p>Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police scan for stone throwers during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 18
<p>A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A police officer removes barbed wire and stones used by protesters to barricade the main N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg during a farm workers strike in De Doorns January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
9 / 18
<p>Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters flee as police fire teargas during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
10 / 18
<p>Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police form a line during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
11 / 18
<p>A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A protester throws a stone at the police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
12 / 18
<p>A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A protester stokes a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
13 / 18
<p>A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

A child runs towards a burning barricade during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
14 / 18
<p>Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police stand near a burning barricade during a farm workers strike at De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 18
<p>Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Striking farm workers carry a placard demanding a minimum wage of 150 Rand (US$ 17) as they march towards police at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 18
<p>Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Protesters throw stones at police during a strike by farm workers at De Doorns on the N1 highway, linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
17 / 18
<p>Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

Police stand among rocks and burning barricades during a farm workers strike in De Doorns, on the N1 highway linking Cape Town and Johannesburg, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Best of CES

Best of CES

Next Slideshows

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.

Jan 08 2013
Aurora shooting: Looking back

Aurora shooting: Looking back

Prosecutors will outline their murder case against James Holmes in a preliminary hearing that is expected to last a week. The 25-year-old is charged with...

Jan 08 2013
Inside the White House

Inside the White House

A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.

Jan 07 2013
Streets of Aleppo

Streets of Aleppo

Life on the deadly streets of Syria's largest city.

Jan 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast