Police raid Hong Kong camp
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A riot policeman yells during a confrontation with protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters are dragged away by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Policemen remove a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police stand guard in front of umbrellas broken during a scuffle with pro-democracy protesters, on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester with cling wrap and a mask on his face challenges riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester is arrested by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A policeman removes umbrellas that were part of a barricade at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A riot police officer holds a baton as he confronts pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester checks her demolished tent in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A policeman removes a barricade at a protest site at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester reacts as police disperse the crowd after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police demolish a barricade outside a HSBC branch on a road blocked by pro-democracy protesters at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. The Chinese characters on the banner read "Support students". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police put in place barriers to separate local residents and pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A lorry collects tents left behind by pro-democracy protesters on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong early October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cleaners remove notes and posters from the glass exterior of a bank branch, after police cleared a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Policemen detain a pro-democracy protester after removing barricades at a protest site in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Onlookers watch a sit-in rally held by pro-democracy protesters, in front of a defaced road sign, on Nathan Road, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. The road sign, previously reading "Nathan Road", now reads "True Democracy -...more
A pro-democracy protester sits in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Living on minimum wage
Delores Leonard, a single mother raising two daughters, has been working at McDonald's for seven years at minimum wage.
Syria's other frontlines
Far from Kobani, Syrian rebels continue their fight against government forces.
Suicide drama in Times Square
New York police officers persuade a man threatening to jump from a building near Times Square to step back.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.