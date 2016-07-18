Police shot dead in Baton Rouge
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the shooting attack, is seen in a photograph from his social media account. Montrell Jackson/Facebook via REUTERS
Law enforcement vehicles block access to Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
President Barack Obama makes a statement on the shooting from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An American flag flies at half staff near the scene in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A police officer blocks off a road near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Law enforcement officers block Airline Highway near the site of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Police officers block off a road near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Police vehicles block access to part of Airline Highway after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Next Slideshows
Cleveland hosts RNC
Workers put up the finishing touches for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Military attempts coup in Turkey
A group within Turkey's military has attempted to overthrow the government, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said as security forces closed bridges along the...
Alton Sterling's final farewell
Mourners pay their respects to Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, during his funeral in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Mourning for Nice
The world grieves after a gunman plowed a truck into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in Nice, France, killing at least 84 people and injuring hundreds more.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.