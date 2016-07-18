Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 17, 2016 | 9:42pm EDT

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 28
Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 28
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
3 / 28
Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the shooting attack, is seen in a photograph from his social media account. Montrell Jackson/Facebook via REUTERS

Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the shooting attack, is seen in a photograph from his social media account. Montrell Jackson/Facebook via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the shooting attack, is seen in a photograph from his social media account. Montrell Jackson/Facebook via REUTERS
Close
4 / 28
Law enforcement vehicles block access to Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement vehicles block access to Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement vehicles block access to Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 28
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 28
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
7 / 28
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 28
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 28
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 28
Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers block the entrance to the Louisiana State Police Headquarters in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 28
President Barack Obama makes a statement on the shooting from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama makes a statement on the shooting from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
President Barack Obama makes a statement on the shooting from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 28
An American flag flies at half staff near the scene in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An American flag flies at half staff near the scene in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
An American flag flies at half staff near the scene in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
13 / 28
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 28
A police officer blocks off a road near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A police officer blocks off a road near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A police officer blocks off a road near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
15 / 28
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off Airline Highway near the scene of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
16 / 28
Law enforcement officers block Airline Highway near the site of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Law enforcement officers block Airline Highway near the site of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers block Airline Highway near the site of the shooting in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
17 / 28
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 28
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 28
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
20 / 28
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
21 / 28
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Law enforcement officers block a road after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
22 / 28
Police officers block off a road near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off a road near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
23 / 28
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A police office armed with a rifle guards the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
24 / 28
Police vehicles block access to part of Airline Highway after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Police vehicles block access to part of Airline Highway after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police vehicles block access to part of Airline Highway after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
25 / 28
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
26 / 28
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
27 / 28
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Cleveland hosts RNC

Cleveland hosts RNC

Next Slideshows

Cleveland hosts RNC

Cleveland hosts RNC

Workers put up the finishing touches for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Jul 17 2016
Military attempts coup in Turkey

Military attempts coup in Turkey

A group within Turkey's military has attempted to overthrow the government, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said as security forces closed bridges along the...

Jul 16 2016
Alton Sterling's final farewell

Alton Sterling's final farewell

Mourners pay their respects to Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, during his funeral in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Jul 15 2016
Mourning for Nice

Mourning for Nice

The world grieves after a gunman plowed a truck into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in Nice, France, killing at least 84 people and injuring hundreds more.

Jul 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast