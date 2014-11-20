Police storm Indian cult compound
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014....more
A supporter hold a photograph of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" as he takes part in a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police detain supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. Police failed to break...more
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", sit as they take part in a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police detain a supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" stand on a barricade past policemen during a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" prays while standing as he takes part in a protest march in New Delhi, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj leave the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen collect belongings left behind by the supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj after they left the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is seen inside a police lock-up after his arrest, at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
