Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil
Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. More than 100 people have been reported killed during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of...more
Burned vehicles are pictured at a veterinary centre in Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Neighbours say that people had entered the veterinary center to loot and burn objects. The Army mobilized airborne troops and armoured vehicles on Thursday to...more
Policemen detained a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle in Cariacica, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Police in Espirito Santo are demanding a pay rise amid an economic downturn that has hammered public finances in Brazil, with many states struggling to...more
Brazilian marines patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. Most of the violence was centred in Vitoria, the state capital and a wealthy port city ringed by golden beaches and filled with mining and petroleum companies. REUTERS/Paulo...more
A drugstore vendor looks through a small window in the door of a pharmacy in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man shows gun bullets found inside his car after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Gabriel Lordello
An army soldier checks a person while patrolling the streets of Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of the civil police and relatives of military police raise their arms in support of the police strike in front of a military police headquarters in Vitoria, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Army soldiers patrol the streets of Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Relatives and friends of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque attend his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian army soldiers patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman walks as army soldiers patrol at Costa beach in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting in Vila Velha, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Police search and question men before allowing them to continue on their way in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Police officers stand inside their headquarters in Cachoeira do Itapemirim, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man passes by the entrance of an appliance store damaged after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Gabriel Lordello
A man observes the broken window of his car, caused by a gunshot after gang attacks in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Gabriel Lordello
Bodies are seen inside the Institute of Forensic Science during a police strike in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian marines patrol a street in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
