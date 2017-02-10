Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil

Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. More than 100 people have been reported killed during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of...more

Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. More than 100 people have been reported killed during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, as hundreds of troops patrolled streets attempting to keep order with schools and businesses closed and public transport frozen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

