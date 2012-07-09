Edition:
Police vs. police

<p>Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

