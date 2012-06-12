Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2012

Polish and Russian fans clash

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

