Polish militia volunteers surge
Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, March 14, 2014. Inspired by the war in Ukraine, growing...more
Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, eastern Poland, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Participiants secure a position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Robert Przybyl checks breath as he takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Damian Trynkiewicz carries his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Beata Noskowicz, 27, a member of JS Strzelec (Shooters Association) and Obrona Narodowa paramilitary organisations performs her daily training at home in Siedlce, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Urszula Sidoruk (R), 19, takes part in a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man gestures as he takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Damian Trynkiewicz prepares his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A rescuer explains medical treatment for participants of a medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Urszula Sidoruk, 19, from the paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), trains her workout at a gym in Siedlce, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Robert Przybyl takes position during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Damian Trynkiewicz (C) holds his weapon during territorial defence training organised by SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association), paramilitary group in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Beata Noskowicz (L) from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. ...more
Damian Trynkiewicz strips and re-assembles a weapon on measured time during a break in medical course organised by paramilitary organisation called Obrona Narodowa (National Defence) in Mrozy near Minsk Mazowiecki, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
Beata Noskowicz from Obrona Narodowa, a paramilitary organisation, takes part in a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
People take part in an endurance march during a territorial defence training organised by paramilitary group SJS Strzelec (Shooters Association) in the forest near Minsk Mazowiecki, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
