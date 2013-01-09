Political puppets
Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, are being adjusted during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. The puppets...more
Puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, are being adjusted during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. The puppets of Israeli political leaders and other well-known personalities are featured on the new satirical television show which aired last month on Israel's Channel 10 at the height of a campaign for a January 22 election. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A puppeteer sits next to a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes (R) and a barber work on a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Puppet maker Hila Flashkes works on a puppet of Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, at a workshop in Tel Aviv December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Puppeteers sit with a puppet of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich before the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A puppeteer holds a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A puppeteer stands next to a puppet of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli lawmaker Binyamin Ben-Eliezer (R) and actors sit and next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the...more
Israeli actors sit next to puppets of Israel's Labour party head Shelly Yachimovich (center R) and Aryeh Deri, one of the leaders of the religious Shas party, during the filming of a television show at the Herzliya Studios near Tel Aviv January 8,...more
