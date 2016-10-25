Political standoff worsens in Venezuela
A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An injured youth is helped by his fellow demonstrators after clashes with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A riot police officer fires into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator speaks to members of Venezuelan National Guard during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro storm into in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A general view of Venezuela's National Assembly during a session in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Lilian Tintori (top C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez attends a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, next to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (top R), in Caracas,...more
Next Slideshows
Trump and the media
On the trail with the journalists covering Donald Trump, who often rails against media outlets and journalists covering his events.
Fleeing one war-torn country for another
Thousands of Iraqis fleeing fighting in the offensive against Islamic State in Mosul have taken shelter in northeastern Syria.
California tour bus crash
A tour bus crashes into the back of a tractor-trailer near Palm Springs, killing 13 people and injuring 31.
Women to Trump: Hands off
Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside Trump properties in Chicago and New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.