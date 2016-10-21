Politics and play
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Stormtroopers wait for R2-D2 to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington. The Star Wars characters were at the...more
Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong (R) of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest and actress Allison Janney, who played a fictional press secretary in "The West Wing" television show, stand together at the lectern before the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs takes off a Canadian Olympic team hockey jersey during his news briefing. Gibbs lost a bet he made with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's spokesman Dimitri Soudas on the Vancouver 2010 Olympics gold...more
Wearing Chicago Cubs attire, actor Bill Murray takes to the lectern in the briefing room during a visit to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The left hand of White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs shows a shopping list featuring "Eggs, Milk, Hope and Change", the latter two words used heavily in President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, during Gibbs' daily news briefing....more
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Hearst White House columnist Helen Thomas after presenting her with cupcakes in honor of her birthday in the James Brady Briefing Room. REUTERS/Jim Young
Actor Will Arnett gets boxes of M&M's candy with the presidential seal as he and Amy Poehler take a tour of the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a document at the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actress Glenn Close (R), Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (L) and White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett conclude a TV interview in the Brady Briefing Room. Close was at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health....more
Olive Werner, age 4, watches her mother Erica Werner of the Associated Press ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House press secretary Robert Gibbs reacts as veteran CBS White House Correspondent Bill Plante gets up and walks out of the room after receiving a phone call during the daily press briefing. Several journalists phones rang during the briefing,...more
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a photograph of President Barack Obama blocking a shot by his personal aide Reggie Love at a basketball game, during the press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief (2nd R) is joined by other members of his team as he serves Louisiana-style food to White House Chef Sam Kass (L) and members of the media in the briefing room. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks through the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jim Young
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs conducts his daily briefing for the first time in the Rose Garden of the White House. Gibbs said he moved the briefing to the outdoors for the first time to take advantage of warmer springtime weather....more
Next Slideshows
People of Times Square
Unique characters in New York's most famous neighborhood.
Meeting of the clowns
A confabulation of clowns converge in Mexico City for the XXI Convention of Clowns.
Freed from Boko Haram
Boko Haram has released 21 of the 270 Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014.
Mourning the Thai king
The people of Thailand mourn the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and a father-figure to the nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.