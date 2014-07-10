Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014 | 12:47pm EDT

Pollination for the nation

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 17
A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 17
Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 17
Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 17
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 17
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 17
A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 17
Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 17
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 17
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 17
A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 17
A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 17
Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 17
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 17
Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 17
David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. ...more

Thursday, July 10, 2014
David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 17
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Next Slideshows

North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Jul 10 2014
Who's at Sun Valley?

Who's at Sun Valley?

Media and tech giants converge on Allen & Co's annual gathering.

Jul 09 2014
The other Pakistan

The other Pakistan

Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.

Jul 09 2014
Obama at the bar

Obama at the bar

President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.

Jul 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast