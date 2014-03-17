Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 11:00am EDT

Polluted Paris

<p>A general view shows the Eiffel tower, construction site's cranes and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. Amid concerns of a worsening air quality after a week when unseasonably balmy weather boosted pollution, public transport was free of charge while drivers with even-numbered license plates were told to leave their cars at home of face fines. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A general view shows the Eiffel tower, construction site's cranes and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. Amid concerns of a worsening air quality after a week when unseasonably balmy weather boosted pollution, public transport was free of charge while...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

A general view shows the Eiffel tower, construction site's cranes and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. Amid concerns of a worsening air quality after a week when unseasonably balmy weather boosted pollution, public transport was free of charge while drivers with even-numbered license plates were told to leave their cars at home of face fines. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
1 / 11
<p>Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today, at Porte Maillot in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today, at Porte Maillot in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, March 17, 2014

Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today, at Porte Maillot in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
2 / 11
<p>A general view shows the city rooftops, the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A general view shows the city rooftops, the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 17, 2014

A general view shows the city rooftops, the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
3 / 11
<p>A general view shows the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, and water vapour from a smokestack in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A general view shows the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, and water vapour from a smokestack in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 17, 2014

A general view shows the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, and water vapour from a smokestack in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
4 / 11
<p>Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, March 17, 2014

Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 11
<p>The Eiffel tower is pictured during sunset as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

The Eiffel tower is pictured during sunset as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 17, 2014

The Eiffel tower is pictured during sunset as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
6 / 11
<p>An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 17, 2014

An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
7 / 11
<p>Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 17, 2014

Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
8 / 11
<p>A Paris city information board which reads, "Pollution - Drivers slow down your speed", is seen along a street in Paris March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A Paris city information board which reads, "Pollution - Drivers slow down your speed", is seen along a street in Paris March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, March 17, 2014

A Paris city information board which reads, "Pollution - Drivers slow down your speed", is seen along a street in Paris March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
9 / 11
<p>Rush hour traffic fills an avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Rush hour traffic fills an avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, March 17, 2014

Rush hour traffic fills an avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 11
<p>A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, March 17, 2014

A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Human trafficking camp raided

Human trafficking camp raided

Next Slideshows

Human trafficking camp raided

Human trafficking camp raided

About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.

Mar 16 2014
Exercise Flintlock

Exercise Flintlock

Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.

Mar 13 2014
The polluted waters of Rio

The polluted waters of Rio

Rio is facing criticism that bodies of water are too polluted to host events for 2016 Olympics.

Mar 13 2014
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

Mar 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast