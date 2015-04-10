Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 11:13am EDT

Polluted waters of China

A boat pulls away water lettuce as it cleans up the surface of Xizhi River, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A boat pulls away water lettuce as it cleans up the surface of Xizhi River, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A boat pulls away water lettuce as it cleans up the surface of Xizhi River, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 30
A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, China September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, China September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, China September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 30
Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
3 / 30
A man lifts plastic sheets covering industrial waste from a closed dye factory in Ruyang county, Henan province September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man lifts plastic sheets covering industrial waste from a closed dye factory in Ruyang county, Henan province September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A man lifts plastic sheets covering industrial waste from a closed dye factory in Ruyang county, Henan province September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 30
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2014
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 30
A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 30
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2013
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2013
A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
8 / 30
A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2011
A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 30
Pipes coming from a rare earth smelting plant spew polluted water into a vast tailings dam near Xinguang Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Pipes coming from a rare earth smelting plant spew polluted water into a vast tailings dam near Xinguang Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, November 02, 2010
Pipes coming from a rare earth smelting plant spew polluted water into a vast tailings dam near Xinguang Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 30
A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 30
Gnats, or small biting flies, gather on railings along the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province November 26, 2009. Gnats appear in the lake due to water pollution, according to experts. REUTERS/Stringer

Gnats, or small biting flies, gather on railings along the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province November 26, 2009. Gnats appear in the lake due to water pollution, according to experts. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2010
Gnats, or small biting flies, gather on railings along the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province November 26, 2009. Gnats appear in the lake due to water pollution, according to experts. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 30
A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2009
A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 30
Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, October 21, 2010
Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 30
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 30
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2013
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 30
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2012
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 30
A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2013
A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 30
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 30
Bubbles are seen in the domestic sewage in a polluted water channel, which flows to the Wenyuhe River, on the outskirts of Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Bubbles are seen in the domestic sewage in a polluted water channel, which flows to the Wenyuhe River, on the outskirts of Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2013
Bubbles are seen in the domestic sewage in a polluted water channel, which flows to the Wenyuhe River, on the outskirts of Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 30
A pipe pumps polluted water from the Nanfeihe River into a treatment pool, in Hefei, Anhui province September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A pipe pumps polluted water from the Nanfeihe River into a treatment pool, in Hefei, Anhui province September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2013
A pipe pumps polluted water from the Nanfeihe River into a treatment pool, in Hefei, Anhui province September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
A girl walks with her goat near polluted water as her parents dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A girl walks with her goat near polluted water as her parents dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2012
A girl walks with her goat near polluted water as her parents dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
22 / 30
Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2013
Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 30
A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2013
A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
24 / 30
Two men ride a motorcycle past a power plant in Xiangfan, Hubei province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Two men ride a motorcycle past a power plant in Xiangfan, Hubei province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2009
Two men ride a motorcycle past a power plant in Xiangfan, Hubei province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 30
A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2013
A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
26 / 30
A volunteer holds sand mixed with plastic pellets during a clean-up of a beach near Hong Kong August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A volunteer holds sand mixed with plastic pellets during a clean-up of a beach near Hong Kong August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2012
A volunteer holds sand mixed with plastic pellets during a clean-up of a beach near Hong Kong August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
27 / 30
People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2013
People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
28 / 30
Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 30
A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Dinosaurs among us

Dinosaurs among us

Next Slideshows

Dinosaurs among us

Dinosaurs among us

Life-size models of dinosaurs in our modern world.

Apr 10 2015
Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Easter draws Orthodox Christians to the Jordan River and Jerusalem's churches.

Apr 09 2015
Outrage in South Carolina

Outrage in South Carolina

Demonstrators rally after a white officer is caught on video killing a black man by shooting him in the back as he ran.

Apr 09 2015
World's oldest art replicated

World's oldest art replicated

A replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, containing the world's earliest known art and recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Apr 08 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast