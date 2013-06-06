Polluted waterways

A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream (L), and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. According to local media, the sources of the pollution are production waste water discharged by nearby mining industries as the villagers living around have to use the polluted water for field irrigation and even drinking. Picture taken March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer