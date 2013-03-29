Pollution in China
A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water...more
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water into the rain sewer pipes. P REUTERS/China Daily
A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee
Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee
Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Protecting the President
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.
Coup in Central African Republic
Rebels and regional peacekeepers struggle to restore order two days after a coup plunged Central African Republic into chaos.
Life on the DMZ
Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.
Debating gay marriage
The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.