Pictures | Tue Aug 9, 2016 | 2:41pm EDT

Poolside at LGBT festival

People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
People cool off in a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People cool off in a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People cool off in a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People cool off in a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

