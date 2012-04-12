Edition:
Poolside Pyongyang

<p>A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Thursday, April 12, 2012

<p>University students look down from the platform of a slide inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>University students relax in a Jacuzzi inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>University students slide into a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>University students look down from the platform of a slide inside a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>A university student swims in a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>University students swim inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>University students chat in a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>University students slide into a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Myanmar punks

Myanmar punks

