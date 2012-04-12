Poolside Pyongyang
A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students look down from the platform of a slide inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students look down from the platform of a slide inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students relax in a Jacuzzi inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students relax in a Jacuzzi inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students slide into a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students slide into a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students look down from the platform of a slide inside a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students look down from the platform of a slide inside a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A university student swims in a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A university student swims in a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students swim inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students swim inside a swimming pool complex of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students chat in a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students chat in a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students slide into a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
University students slide into a swimming pool at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Myanmar punks
Punk is alive and well in the once isolated land.
Obama's #1 fan
One man is very excited about Obama's upcoming visit to Colombia.
Ancient finds
A look at the world of the past, through ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.
Refugee art
Drawings on the canvas of tents in Syrian refugee camps on the Turkish-Syrian border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.