Pope addresses Congress
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress as Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House John Boehner look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
His Holiness Pope Francis is welcomed to the Speakers Balcony at the Capitol by members of Congress. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Pope Francis blesses an unidentified child after addressing a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor listen as Pope Francis addresses the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Franciscan Friar Junipero Serra in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio speaks with Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool
Pope Francis is applauded as he arrives to give his speech. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Senator Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner wipes away tear as he listens to Pope Francis with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker's Balcony after concluding his address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senators, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, listen as Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Spectators watch Pope Francis on a video screen outside the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in the House Chamber prior to Pope Francis addressing the Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Catholic Bishops and Cardinals sit among members of Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Pope Francis gets a standing ovation. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Pope Francis waves to a crowd from the Speaker's Balcony on the West Front of the Capitol as he stands with Vice President Joe Biden, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House John Boehner, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and...more
Secretary of State John Kerry talks with Pope Francis before the pontiff's speech. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis greets the crowd on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Republican Senators stand and applaud as Pope Francis talks about respecting the sanctity of all life. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks with Minority Whip Steny Hoyer as Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes a picture of Pope Francis as he departs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidates New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Dr. Ben Carson applaud as they await Pope Francis' address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden is greeted as he arrives for Pope Francis' speech. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Spectators watch Pope Francis on a video screen outside the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis arrives in the House Chamber prior to addressing a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie listens to Pope Francis as others applaud in the visitors gallery. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Pope Francis is applauded as he addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People pack the West Lawn of the Capitol to see Pope Francis appear on the Speaker's balcony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Speaker of the House John Boehner shake hands with Pope Francis as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden looks on. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
