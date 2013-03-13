Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 13, 2013 | 2:35pm EDT

Pope chimney watch

<p>White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic Cardinals had ended their conclave and elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic Cardinals had ended their conclave and elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 28
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 28
<p>White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 28
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
4 / 28
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
5 / 28
<p>White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 28
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
7 / 28
<p>A seagull rests on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A seagull rests on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

A seagull rests on the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 28
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first vote on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals started a conclave on Tuesday to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, who abdicated last month. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first vote on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first vote on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals started a conclave on Tuesday to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, who abdicated last month. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 28
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square, indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square, indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter's Square, indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 28
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their conclave meeting inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their conclave meeting inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
11 / 28
<p>Faithful shelter from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Faithful shelter from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Faithful shelter from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 28
<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
13 / 28
<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. . REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 28
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 28
<p>A faithful holds a rosary while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A faithful holds a rosary while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

A faithful holds a rosary while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 28
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
17 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
19 / 28
<p>Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
20 / 28
<p>The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
21 / 28
<p>Faithful and nuns react as black smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Faithful and nuns react as black smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Faithful and nuns react as black smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
22 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
23 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
25 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
26 / 28
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
27 / 28
<p>A stove is seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A stove is seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

A stove is seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Border Security Expo

Border Security Expo

Next Slideshows

Border Security Expo

Border Security Expo

Products and services from over 100 companies are displayed in Arizona, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials...

Mar 13 2013
Arlington's lost

Arlington's lost

Scenes from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Mar 12 2013
The Falkland Islands

The Falkland Islands

Residents of the Falkland Islands vote almost unanimously to stay under British rule, despite Argentine claims on the islands.

Mar 12 2013
Mars Base Utah

Mars Base Utah

Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.

Mar 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast