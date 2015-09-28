Pope Francis in America
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and Pope Francis wave from a balcony during an official welcoming ceremony held at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis passes the crowd waves in the the popemoble while making his way to Independence Hall in Philadelphia, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis has his vestments fly up due to the wind as he delivers remarks on the theme "We Hold These Truths," a quote from the U.S. Declaration of Independence, in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, September 26 2015. REUTERS/Tony...more
Pope Francis kisses a child that was lifted up to him while he rode in the popemobile to Independence Hall in Philadelphia, September 26 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Pope Francis speaks during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 25, 2015 in New York City. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
President Barack Obama (L) stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Audience members taker photos as they await Pope Francis for the Evening Prayer (Vespers) at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis blesses a schoolchild upon departure from the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third day of his first visit to the United States September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
His Holiness Pope Francis is welcomed to the Speakers Balcony at the US Capitol by members of Congress in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A member of the audience holds a rosary and a Vatican flag as President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis greets parishioners, immigrants and clients of Catholic Charities, as he arrives at St. Patrick's Church, in Washington, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Festival of Families rally along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama meets with Pope Francis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Franciscan Friar Junipero Serra in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People cheer for Pope Francis during a papal parade in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Pope Francis embraces an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sister Marie of Washington passes through security before Pope Francis holds the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama and Pope Francis walk down the White House colonnade to the Oval Office during a welcoming ceremony for the pontiff in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
