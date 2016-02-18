Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People attend the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Thousands watch Pope Francis on the screen during a simulcast at the Sunbowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Dalstra
People stand at a border crossing between Mexico and the United States as Pope Francis (not pictured) attends a ceremony at a cross erected at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis is pulled towards the crowd, over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium in Morelia, Mexico on February 16, 2016 in a combination of still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his...more
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Francis blesses a crucifix during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters
Nuns participate in a Mass by Pope Francis at Venustiano Carranza stadium in Morelia, Mexico February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis greets faithful in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters
A man sells key-chains in the shape of Pope Francis in downtown Morelia, in the Mexican state of Michoacan February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A family poses for a photograph while standing separated by the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. According to the organizers of...more
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, February 15, 2016. Picture taken on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis kisses a child while arriving to celebrate Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass for a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis is seen praying in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe while celebrating mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the cleric participate in a mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis meets with bishops at the Metropolitan Cathedral at Zocalo Square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis, Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto participate in a ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis gestures while wearing a Mariachi hat given to him by someone in the crowd on Zocalo Square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Mexico Presidency
A member of the cleric participates in a Pope Francis's Mass before a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass before a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People participate in Pope Francis's Mass for a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Francis celebrates mass at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Francis wears a sombrero hat as he meets Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and first lady Angelica Rivera after his arrival in Mexico City. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis celebrates mass at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People participate in a Pope Francis's Mass for a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. "REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass before a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
