Pope Francis in New York

Pope Francis (R) gives a gift to Cardinal Timothy Dolan during mass at Madison Square Garden on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Pope Francis is visiting New York City during a six-day tour of the United States, with stops in Washington D.C., New...more

Pope Francis (R) gives a gift to Cardinal Timothy Dolan during mass at Madison Square Garden on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Pope Francis is visiting New York City during a six-day tour of the United States, with stops in Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia, PA. REUTERS/Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images/POOL

Close