Pope Francis' nun fan club
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis reacts as he is greeted by cloistered nuns at the Duomo during his pastoral visit in Naples March 21, 2015 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun holds a picture as while waiting for Pope Francis before a mass at the Manila Cathedral, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonisation ceremony of John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Haemi August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis talks with a nuns as he arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cloistered nuns react during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Nuns look on before newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis is embraced by a nun during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of the Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nuns wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to look at the Shroud of Turin during a two-day pastoral visit in Turin June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A nun runs in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
