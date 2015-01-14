Pope Francis visits Asia
A Catholic faithful takes a picture with a mobile phone before Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of people packed a Colombo oceanfront to see Pope Francis give Sri Lanka its first saint, a climax to...more
Pope Francis frees a dove in Madhu, Sri Lanka January 14, 2015. Pope Francis visited a former war zone in northern Sri Lanka, preaching forgiveness to tens of thousands of followers gathered at a Catholic shrine that was shelled during the country's...more
A Catholic faithful prays before Pope Francis arrives in Madhu, Sri Lanka January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool
Pope Francis waves to Catholic faithfuls as he arrive in Madhu, Sri Lanka January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool
Pope Francis blesses the altar during a mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Catholic faithful prays before Pope Francis' arrival to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis blesses a sick child as he arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A boy yawns as schoolchildren dressed as Vatican Swiss guards rehearse outside the Manila Cathedral for the upcoming papal visit in Manila January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pope Francis receives a piece of paper from a Catholic faithful as he arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pope Francis receives a saffron-colored robe from Hindu Ndu-Kurukkal SivaSri T. Mahadeva during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari/Pool
A Buddhist monk looks on during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo on January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis wears a saffron-colored robe as he sits with Hindu Ndu-Kurukkal SivaSri T. Mahadeva (R) during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena (not seen) at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A girl holds a flag with a Pope Francis picture on it at a roadside while she waits in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Devotees pray as Pope Francis blesses them during a mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A dancer pauses as Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman pedals a pedicab past residents installing a welcoming banner for the upcoming papal visit in Manila January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy carrying a bag of used plastic passes by a poster addressed to Pope Francis at a slum area in Quezon city, metro Manila January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
