Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2013 | 2:05pm EDT

Pope Francis visits Assisi

<p>Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

<p>A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, October 04, 2013

A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets cloistered nuns after a visit to the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis greets cloistered nuns after a visit to the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis greets cloistered nuns after a visit to the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis blesses a disabled person during his visit at the Serafico Institue in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/POOL</p>

Pope Francis blesses a disabled person during his visit at the Serafico Institue in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/POOL

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis blesses a disabled person during his visit at the Serafico Institue in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/POOL

<p>A child holds a flag as they waits Pope Francis at Caritas residence in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A child holds a flag as they waits Pope Francis at Caritas residence in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, October 04, 2013

A child holds a flag as they waits Pope Francis at Caritas residence in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Solaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Solaro/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Solaro/Pool

<p>Pope Francis waves during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

Pope Francis waves during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis waves during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

<p>Pope Francis waves as he leaves Serafico Institute in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis waves as he leaves Serafico Institute in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis waves as he leaves Serafico Institute in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A child plays with sacred objects as Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A child plays with sacred objects as Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, October 04, 2013

A child plays with sacred objects as Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis prays in front of the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

Pope Francis prays in front of the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis prays in front of the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

<p>Nuns looks at Pope Francis leaving the Archbishop's residence after his meeting with the underprivileged during a pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

Nuns looks at Pope Francis leaving the Archbishop's residence after his meeting with the underprivileged during a pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Nuns looks at Pope Francis leaving the Archbishop's residence after his meeting with the underprivileged during a pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

Pope Francis is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

<p>Pope Francis visits the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

Pope Francis visits the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis visits the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

<p>Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis kisses a baby during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

Pope Francis kisses a baby during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis kisses a baby during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

<p>A child touches a crucifix during Pope Francis' visit at the Serafico Instiute in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool</p>

A child touches a crucifix during Pope Francis' visit at the Serafico Instiute in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

A child touches a crucifix during Pope Francis' visit at the Serafico Instiute in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

<p>Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by a monk as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

Pope Francis is welcomed by a monk as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis is welcomed by a monk as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by a child as he arrives at the Caritas Reception Center at St. Mary of the Angels, during his pastoral visit near Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

Pope Francis is welcomed by a child as he arrives at the Caritas Reception Center at St. Mary of the Angels, during his pastoral visit near Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis is welcomed by a child as he arrives at the Caritas Reception Center at St. Mary of the Angels, during his pastoral visit near Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool

<p>Pope Francis arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pietro Crocchioni/Pool</p>

Pope Francis arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pietro Crocchioni/Pool

Friday, October 04, 2013

Pope Francis arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pietro Crocchioni/Pool

