Pope Francis visits Latin America
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
