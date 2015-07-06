Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 3:34pm EDT

Pope Francis visits Latin America

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 16
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 16
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 16
A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Close
4 / 16
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
5 / 16
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
6 / 16
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 16
Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Close
8 / 16
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
9 / 16
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 16
Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
11 / 16
Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
12 / 16
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
13 / 16
People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Close
14 / 16
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
15 / 16
Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
World Heritage sites

World Heritage sites

Next Slideshows

World Heritage sites

World Heritage sites

The Alamo in San Antonio joins Stonehenge, Palace of Versailles and the ruins of Petra on the UNESCO list.

Jul 06 2015
Princess Charlotte's christening

Princess Charlotte's christening

The British royal family gather for the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

Jul 06 2015
Trouble in Greek paradise

Trouble in Greek paradise

Tourists enjoy their holidays on the island of Santorini amid Greece's mushrooming financial crisis.

Jul 06 2015
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

Jul 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast